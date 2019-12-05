Community Hospital to offer various programs to new parents

Community Hospital in Munster is offering a number of programs for new parents who are still trying to figure everything out about how their world has radically changed.
Therapists who work at Community Hospital's Physical Therapy Department will coach new moms and dads on infant massage and field questions on the development of infants in the first year of life. The free program will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe at 9950 Calumet Ave in Munster.
To register, call 219-836-3477 or visit www.comhs.org.
New moms also are invited to TLC: The Lactation Clinic on the sixth floor of the Community Hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. The free breastfeeding support group will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Enter through the north entrance of the Parkview Tower to participate and also receive a lactation consultation or a baby weight check.
Call 219-836-4574 with any questions.
Finally, a free "Taking Care of Baby" class that covers basic baby care will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at the hospital at 800 MacArthur Blvd, Suite 30 in Munster.
Register for the free educational event by calling 219-836-3477.