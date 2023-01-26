Competition among casinos can work in players favor

Brand loyalty is something all casino properties strive for among guests who make visits on a regular basis.

Encouraging loyalty is a primary marketing activity among casinos, especially in a market such as The Region and greater Chicago area where destinations are plentiful and the competition for the gambling dollar is fierce.

For the majority of average recreational players who make occasional trips, it really isn't a factor. For people who make casino outings a regular part of their entertainment, loyalty to a particular establishment does play a role.

Guests build "equity" with their play through players club tracking cards.

The more visits an individual makes, the more money that is "churned" through the slot machines or at the table games, and the more hours that are spent gambling are what build the equity.

On the same token, people should use caution. When more trips, more money and more time is spent gambling than a person is comfortable with, then players clubs are using you instead of the other way around.

Direct-mail promotions, cash-back coupons and the availability of "comps" are based strictly on the quality of a gambler's play.

Here are some things to take into account when choosing a casino:

Average players who make occasional visits with a modest gambling budget should go to the casino that most appeals to them from a variety of perspectives.

If you combine a fine dining experience with your visit, you should go where the ambiance of the restaurant, the quality of the food and service and the value for the money you spend are what's right for you.

Favoring the entertainment options and lounges to make it “an evening out” will make a difference for many casino-goers who are not necessarily there primarily for the gambling.

A priority on the deli, snack shop or other dining venues mean you should go to the casino that offers what you consider the "best bets” according to your individual taste and preferences.

If ease of self-parking or the fastest, most-efficient valet service makes the big difference for you, make that casino your destination of choice.

Last but not least, the comfort level of the casino itself, the availability of the games and slot machines that most appeal to you, and the customer service and friendliness of the employees should play a factor.

At the other end of the gambling spectrum are the "high rollers."

They are welcome with open arms at any casino and likely will be offered dining room comps and, if available, free hotel rooms.

Even though a majority of high rollers exhibit brand loyalty, they are capable of generating the highest level of rewards at any casino.

Smack dab in the middle are players who are semi-regulars. This category includes guests who go gambling as frequently as once a week or at least several times a month.

They are the most vulnerable to the perks that encourage brand loyalty and the people who should be most on guard to avoid falling into traps.

Take the rewards based on play, time and money that are comfortable for you. It makes no sense to make an unplanned casino trip to collect a $15 cash-back offer if you're going to wind up gambling and risk losing much more.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Boyd Rewards is offering new members a super deal. Sign up for a player’s card and emails, use your new card playing slots or table games, and you will be reimbursed for up to $300 of your tracked losses on the first day of the program. The offer will be loaded to your account for use on a future visit.

The complimentary casino-side entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend brings out Feel Good Party Band on Friday and Sorry for Partying on Saturday. The curtain rises for both of the shows at 9 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at all Four Winds Casino locations from Noon to 10 p.m. Eastern. It will be your chance to win an Alfa Romeo automobile or a share of $25,000 in cash or instant credit. Two Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport cars will be awarded, one at 3 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any property. Earn additional entries using your card playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion.

HARD ROCK: If you’re not a member of Unity by Hard Rock Rewards there is no better time than now. Sign up for a card, earn 25 Tier Credits playing slots or table games, then take a spin in the promotions area for a chance to win up to $100,000.

Complimentary casino entertainment this weekend on Council Oak Bar Stage puts the spotlight on Breezy Rodio on Friday and Mike Wheeler Band on Saturday for 8 p.m. performances. Hard Rock Café Stage features Stealin’ the Farm on Friday and Modern Day Romeos on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows.