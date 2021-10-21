Converting credits into cash is sound math when playing slots

Sound money management is an ongoing issue for recreational gaming enthusiasts.
It revolves not only around the amount of money people gamble and the loss limits which individual gamblers establish for themselves, also the amount of money you win and what you decide to keep.
Building up playing credits on slot and video poker machines carries seeds of destruction for players who wish to employ smart money management.
When you are playing with electronically metered credits instead of cold, hard cash, it is easy for the money you've won to lose its value.
That's why it is extremely important to be aware of exactly how much money you have in the machine in credits.
The increase in the number of low denomination multi-line video slot games makes keeping track of what you’ve won difficult. Sometimes you have to take pause and figure out what those credits really add up to in money.
Dollar units are a no-brainer. Each earned playing credit equals one dollar. Fifty-cent machines are also pretty easy. Just take the number of credits on the machine, divide by two, and the result is the whole dollar equivalent.
Similarly with quarter machines, just divide the number of credits by four. Four hundred credits on a quarter machine are equal to $100.
Penny, two-cent, nickel, and dime machines can be a challenge. Here are some guidelines to keep in mind when you're playing them to make sure you know what you've won and have the good gambling sense to cash them out and tell the casino to "show me the money"!
Penny Machines: 1,000 credits = $10, 5,000 credits = $50, and 10,000 credits = $100.
Two-Cent Machines: 1,000 credits = $20, 5,000 credits = $100, and 10,000 credits = $200
Nickel machines: 20 credits = $1, 100 credits = $5, 200 credits = $10, 1,000 credits = $50, and 2,000 credits = $100
Dime machines: 20 credits = $2, 100 credits = $10, 200 credits = $20, 1,000 credits = $100 and 2,000 credits = $200.
Some casinos make it easy to keep track of your winnings and give you the opportunity to take the money and run.
If you win a substantial amount during a bonus round on multi-line video slots, the machine will go in lock-down mode and require a "hand pay" from a slot services representative. Take advantage of this option and preserve a percentage of the winnings.
One technique that this columnist advocates is to break your session bankroll into $20bills and play them one at a time instead of inserting multiple bills or larger denomination bills into the currency validator in the machine.
Any time you win a substantial amount of money during the course of play, hit the cash-out button and collect your voucher.
Productive bonus rounds on video slots are the exception rather than the rule.
This is a great rule of thumb when playing quarter video poker. If you catch four-of-a-kind and win 250, 400, 800, or even 2,000 credits, depending on the game you're playing, cash out and start playing with another $20.
Leaving those credits on the machine makes it too easy to keep on playing 'em down until you've squandered away your good fortune.
Winning is hard, and those four-of-a-kinds are few and far between!
BONUS ROUND-UP:
BLUE CHIP: Watch for the grand opening of a new concept in gaming in the very near future at the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa. Development of a dedicated dealer-assisted electronic table game stadium gambling experience is nearing completion. The technology is the property of Interblock, known worldwide in the industry as a leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. It affords guests the opportunity to play table games from the comfort and convenience of their seat. The user-friendly game interface is composed of 18 stations with high-definition LCD displays with a live-dealt blackjack and roulette option, video single-hand and multi-hand blackjack complete with side bets, and automated craps with all the traditional wagers and proposition bets of the live game. The dealer-assist and live tables permit players to place wagers through their play stations while the dealer conducts the game on the table.
The Entertainment this weekend at Rocks Lounge leads off on Friday (Oct. 22) with It Takes Two playing hits from the '60s starting at 9 p.m. April’s Reign takes over on Saturday (Oct. 23) to turn the stage into a rock ‘n roll theme also starting at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Oct. 24) at 3 p.m. listen to classic rock and country performed by Jason Lee McKinney Band.
FOUR WINDS: Tickets are now on sale for “Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque” which is coming to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. (Eastern). The high-tech production combines acrobats and cirque performers, musical comedians, comedic actors, and daredevils in a family holiday show. Please visit fourwindscasino.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
HARD ROCK: Council Oak Bar Stage will be rocking this weekend with entertainment provided by two of the Midwest’s top DJ’s. It all starts on Friday (Oct. 22) with DJ Wyld Chyld followed on Saturday (Oct. 23) by DJ Lil John. Both performances start at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it’ll be The 1985 with their unique '80s musical experience on Friday (Oct. 22). Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss will be in the spotlight on Saturday (Oct. 23) playing the blues and soul standards that have made this group famous around Chicagoland.
Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.