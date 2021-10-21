Converting credits into cash is sound math when playing slots

BLUE CHIP: Watch for the grand opening of a new concept in gaming in the very near future at the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa. Development of a dedicated dealer-assisted electronic table game stadium gambling experience is nearing completion. The technology is the property of Interblock, known worldwide in the industry as a leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. It affords guests the opportunity to play table games from the comfort and convenience of their seat. The user-friendly game interface is composed of 18 stations with high-definition LCD displays with a live-dealt blackjack and roulette option, video single-hand and multi-hand blackjack complete with side bets, and automated craps with all the traditional wagers and proposition bets of the live game. The dealer-assist and live tables permit players to place wagers through their play stations while the dealer conducts the game on the table.