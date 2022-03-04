 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Coping with the Pandemic' photo exhibit comes to South Suburban College

"It Will Come Back" by Libby McArthur is on display at South Suburban College.

 Joseph S. Pete

Photographer Libby McArthur is exhibiting work she created during the coronavirus pandemic at a new exhibit at South Suburban College.

"Coping with the Pandemic: The search for a sense of control" is now on display in the Photo Four Gallery at South Suburban College at 15800 South State St..

McArthur will deliver an artist talk about the series of photographs from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 15.

"Libby McArthur is an art teacher and artist, born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago," South Suburban College said in a press release. "She has a Bachelor’s in Art Education and a Master’s in Art. When the pandemic started, McArthur’s anxiety was ripping her apart and she began searching for ways to make her photography more meditative."

The solo exhibition will be on display through April 22.

"As she began manipulating her photographs, she found the process of duplicating, rotating, and cropping her photos extremely therapeutic," South Suburban College said in a press release. "As she worked, she found some days her photographs seemed more pointed and darker, while others seemed light and airy. But most often they began reflecting her moods and became an easy coping mechanism for her to detach from the worry around her, and the pain of so many caused by this uncertain time. "

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It's free and open to the public.

Masks, social distancing and temperature checks are required.

For more information, call 708-596-2000, ext. 2211 or email at pplanera@ssc.edu

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

