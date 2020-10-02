Corn fields are calling: It's time to check out area corn mazes

While it’s a much different autumn season than others in the past, the fun fall attractions that we’ve experienced in the past are up and running again.

And if you’re going to spend time beyond of the bubble of your own home, it’s best to do it outside. So, taking the family out for the challenge of a corn maze is a great way to practice teamwork, run off some energy and enjoy these fleeting fall days.

Elzinga Farm, Dyer

As part of its annual Fall Festival, Elzinga Farm & Greenhouse has a challenging corn maze as well as a mini maze for younger guests. Harry Potter is the theme of the 4.6-acre maze. The theme is normally matched up with a hayride, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. You can also visit Elzinga's haunted house and get outdoor decorations. The farm is closed on Sundays.

County Line Orchard, Hobart