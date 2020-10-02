Corn fields are calling: It's time to check out area corn mazes

While it’s a much different autumn season than others in the past, the fun fall attractions that we’ve experienced in the past are up and running again.
And if you’re going to spend time beyond of the bubble of your own home, it’s best to do it outside. So, taking the family out for the challenge of a corn maze is a great way to practice teamwork, run off some energy and enjoy these fleeting fall days.
Elzinga Farm, Dyer
As part of its annual Fall Festival, Elzinga Farm & Greenhouse has a challenging corn maze as well as a mini maze for younger guests. Harry Potter is the theme of the 4.6-acre maze. The theme is normally matched up with a hayride, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. You can also visit Elzinga's haunted house and get outdoor decorations. The farm is closed on Sundays.
County Line Orchard, Hobart
This orchard isn’t all about the apples. There is so much more to do there in addition to apple picking, including making your way through the massive maze. There have been some timely sports themes to County Line's mazes over the years and some other creative designs, like Pac Man. This year the theme is “Growing Hope,” and there's a sunflower maze in addition to the smaller Albanese gummi bear maze.
Exploration Acres, Lafayette
This one is the big daddy of corn mazes. It covers 18 acres, with nine miles of paths in four mazes that are formed in a design to honor American heroes in the U.S. military and commemorates World War II with the iconic image of the flag being raised at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Besides including military logos in the design, it also features a medical emblem to honor medical heroes during the pandemic. The four mazes range in distance from 0.7 to 4.2 miles.
Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Farm, Lowell
At Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Farm, the four-acre family corn maze has a design to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the animated movie "Toy Story." The "Corn Story" maze has a lookout bridge that allows visitors an elevated view of the whole maze. There are some games to help you make your way through, and a texting program that allows you to get clues. Corn patrol members can help guide you through if you’re ready to give up. There’s also kiddie maze goes through a smaller portion of the field. While you’re there you can enjoy a petting zoo, hay rides, train, carnival rides and more.
“We work hard year-round to make sure that every visitor to our farm has a memorable and enjoyable experience,” owner Josh Sickinger said.
Kregel's Pumpkin Farm, Lowell
Derill Kregel dediced to look to local pioneers when selecting a design for this year’s corn maze. “I wanted to create opportunities for families to learn, laugh and play together by connecting them to agriculture and local history,” he said. “As I watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold I thought about history and what history could teach us. I read about the Spanish flu and then I began to think about the early pioneers and how they fought to survive the elements and disease with all they had in a covered wagon. Then I began to think about the pioneers that are buried in the pioneer cemetery on our own farm.”
The family matriarch Deida Young McCarty, wife of Judge Benjamin McCarty died in 1848 and was buried on the Kregel property along with three children, two who died on the same day. The family were early settlers in LaPorte County where he was the first sheriff. “I looked at the tragedy and struggles they must have faced to form this great nation without all the luxuries of today and I wanted to pay tribute to their sacrifice,” said Kregel.
