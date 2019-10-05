Just in time for the Halloween season, consumers may check out the eclectic costumes and jewelry available at Munster's Theatre at the Center.
The theater will have its annual Costume and Jewelry Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5. Brenda Winstead, the theater's costume designer, said a variety of items, including many that were custom-made, will be available for sale. The theater has more than 12,000 pieces in its costume archive.
Among items for sale will be hats, men's tuxedos, women's coats, period gowns, vintage shoes, military uniforms and much more. Costumes from the venue's hit shows through the years will be available, including items from shows such as "Little Shop of Horrors," "Guys and Dolls" and "Spamalot."
“The most expensive items priced are some of the custom created gowns from ‘Guys and Dolls,’ which were designed by draping using more than 10 yards of fabric and took more than 30 hours to build,” Winstead said.
“The primary purpose of this event is to thin out our costumes and wardrobe and allow patrons and other area theater companies to have the chance to take home a piece of the woven and sewn history from Theatre at the Center.”
FYI: Costume and Jewelry Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 on the lower level at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, home of Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.