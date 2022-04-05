Counting Crows, Toby Keith to perform free shows at Festival of the Lakes

Counting Crows, the 1990s alternative rock act, and chart-topping country music star Toby Keith will headline Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer.

Both acts will perform free shows at one of the Region's largest summer festivals.

San Francisco-based Counting Crows, which burst onto the scene with "August and Everything After" in 1993, will headline Thursday, July 14.

"With more than 20 million records sold worldwide and hits like 'Accidently In Love,' 'Mr. Jones' and 'Rain King,' you won't want to miss this Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy-nominated band at Festival of the Lakes," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. posted. "Last year, Billboard Magazine listed Counting Crows at number 8 on their 'Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart.'"

"August and Everything After" went seven times platinum, selling seven million copies in the United States and picking up two Grammy nominations. The roots-influenced Counting Crows continued to have commercial success with hits like "A Long December," "Hanginround" and "Colorblind."

It toured around the world, playing concerts like Woodstock 99. The band's song "Accidentally in Love" was a hit on the "Shrek 2" soundtrack in 2004 that earned it an Oscar nomination.

Helmed by singer Adam Duritz, the band released new music and resumed touring. It's been seven years since Counting Crows released a full album, but the band has been involved in other projects such as a podcast, wineries and an indie music festival.

Country music singer Toby Keith will headline Festival of the Lakes on Wednesday, July 13 during a stop on his “Country Comes to Town" tour.

"With more than 40 million albums sold and hits like 'Should've Been a Cowboy,' 'I Love this Bar,' and 'American Soldier,' you won't want to miss this country music legend at Festival of the Lakes," the city of Hammond announced.

Formerly known as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes will host a series of free concerts in different musical genres from July 13-17 this year at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake. The annual festival also features a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and other festivities.

It celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake.

VIP tickets are available to the concerts for $75 currently, marked down from $100.

Parking to the festival is $30 per car.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

