Country acts, rides, food and more heat up LaPorte County Fair

It's festival season. One of the first fairs to happen in the Region this summer is the LaPorte County Fair.

Running from July 10-17, the LaPorte County Fair, now in its 175th year, features big name entertainment, various food offerings, carnival rides, kids activities, food and other events.

Country music fans will be happy to hear about the headlining acts this year.

Chase Rice, country singer, songwriter and former contestant on "Survivor" will perform at 8 p.m. July 14 at the fair. Ashland Craft will open. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Cost for the concert is $25 for general admission; $30 for the track; $35 for box and VIP; and $40 for the pit.

Country singer/songwriter, actor and record producer Toby Keith entertains at 8 p.m. July 15. "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy opens. Through the years Keith has won Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and other accolades. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for his concert. Tickets are $40 for general admission; $55 for the track; $60 for box; $65 for VIP; and $70 for the pit.

Among other events and activities at the fair are food booths, carnival rides, demolition derby, Dino Encounters, The Curious Kids Trail, Rolling Stone Rodeo Company and more.