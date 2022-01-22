Country band Lanco to play in Hobart

The country band Lanco will play in downtown Hobart this spring.
The Nashville-based band, whose name is short for Lancaster and Company, will play at 8 a.m. on March 31 at the Art Theater at 230 Main St.
"Multi-platinum selling band Lanco continues to forge new territory after the roots-frontier explorers and live-performance junkies broke out with the 2x platinum multi-week No. 1 hit 'Greatest Love Story,'" said Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment, which is bringing the touring act to Hobart. "Creating a heartland rocker for a new generation, the band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums chart-topper 'Hallelujah Nights,' marking the first country group to earn a No. 1 debut in a decade."
Joseforsky booked the Billboard-trending act as part of the Hometown Jams series that also organizes the annual Hometown Jams Country Music Festival at the historic Brickie Bowl.
"Additionally, Lanco garnered another platinum-certified hit with 'Born To Love You,' before the launch of their new anthemic honkey-tonk hippies, which was self-produced by the band, with each track penned by at least two members," Joseforsky said. "The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence."
The band is touring across the country this spring. It has garnered a significant amount of critical acclaim.
"New music from the ACM 'New Group of the Year' follows multiple nominations from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeartAwards, while Lancaster became the first member of a group to win NSAI’s 'Songwriter/Artist of the Year' award," Joseforsky said. "As Lanco continues to 'bring the full-band sound back to country' the five-man band will build off their deep-rooted connection with fans."
Tickets are $35. For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.