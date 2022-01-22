Country band Lanco to play in Hobart

The country band Lanco will play in downtown Hobart this spring.

The Nashville-based band, whose name is short for Lancaster and Company, will play at 8 a.m. on March 31 at the Art Theater at 230 Main St.

"Multi-platinum selling band Lanco continues to forge new territory after the roots-frontier explorers and live-performance junkies broke out with the 2x platinum multi-week No. 1 hit 'Greatest Love Story,'" said Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment, which is bringing the touring act to Hobart. "Creating a heartland rocker for a new generation, the band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums chart-topper 'Hallelujah Nights,' marking the first country group to earn a No. 1 debut in a decade."

Joseforsky booked the Billboard-trending act as part of the Hometown Jams series that also organizes the annual Hometown Jams Country Music Festival at the historic Brickie Bowl.