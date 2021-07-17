 Skip to main content
Country music legend Neal McCoy to play Hobart Art Theater
Neal McCoy will play the Hobart Art Theater.

Country music legend Neal McCoy, who's had seven top 10 Billboard hits and a certified gold album, will play the Hobart Art Theater in November.

Hometown Jams, which organizes the annual Hometown Country Jam daylong music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl and brings other country music acts to town, will host the show on Nov. 13 at the historic art deco movie-theater-turned-concert venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

McCoy became a commercial success after breaking out with the back-to-back No. 1 singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" in 1993. The album "No Doubt About It" went platinum on the Billboard charts.

"His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits," organizer Tyus Joseforsky said in a press release. "A seventh Top Ten hit, 'Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On,' came in 2005 from his self-released 'That's Life.' A new studio album, 'XII,' arrived in 2012 and was co-produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. In 2013 he released 'Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride,' Neal's longtime friend and mentor. 2015 brought the Big Band Standards CD 'You Don't Know Me.' 2017 brought 'Neal McCoy’s Favorite Hits.'"

All in all, he's released 10 studio albums of new music and toured all over the world.

"Neal has been on 17 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it's one of the achievements he's most proud of," Joseforsky said. "He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge."

Tickets are now on sale starting at $35

For more information or tickets, visit hometownjams.com.

