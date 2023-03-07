Allie Colleen, a Nashville-based recording artist, will play at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. on March 23. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“She is one of those artists to watch’ in the country world," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. “Her voice is amazing. We are excited to have her play in Hobart."

Her many accolades include being named an artist to watch by People's Country Magazine, the artist of the week on Bobby Bones Top 30 Countdown, a Best New Song on Apple Music Country and a Top Ten Women in Country playlist. She also was recognized by Nash News as an artist on the verge.

"Allie Colleen is a country artist, singer and songwriter who recently released her well-received debut album, 'Stones.' Her music style defines how life shaped her, alongside the personal lyrics and transparency in both her vocals and performance. Allie Colleen is no stranger to the music industry," he said. "A passion for singing and songwriting since a young age has garnered her a reputation of being a notable songwriter with an iconic-sounding voice. Her impeccably strong voice with hints of timeless tradition falls between classic country and emerging country sound."

Music Mayhem, Country Thang and Wide Open Country, Country Evolution and the Nashville Music Guide are among the many publications that have named her an artist to watch.

"The room never fails to silence as Allie Colleen begins to sing about the layers of love and heartbreak that have shaped her. Some of her newest songs bring witty lyrics and a connection to the song, unlike most today," Panicali said. "With more than 351,000 followers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok combined, she is one of the most powerful and popular female independent label acts on a trajectory to stardom."

Tickets start at $20.

For more information or tickets, visit brickartlive.com.