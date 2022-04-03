Country music star Chris Lane to play Valpo

Country music star Chris Lane is coming to Valparaiso this fall.

Lane will play the Northwest Health Amphitheater at the Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette Street in downtown Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

"Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with over 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three #1 hits - platinum 'Big, Big Plans,' 2X platinum 'I Don’t Know About You,' and platinum 'Fix,'" said booker Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track 'Hold You Tonight' after his smash 2X platinum single 'Take Back Home Girl' with Tori Kelly."

Flight Levelz Entertainment also stages the annual Hometown Country Music Jams summer music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, as well as brings regular country music acts to Hobart and Valparaiso.

It's bringing Lane to the Region on his national tour in support of newly released music.

"Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his Fill Them Books Tour this fall," Joseforsky said. "Now kicking off his next chapter with brand new single, 'Fill Them Boots,' Lane has also dropped 'Summer Job Money,' 'That’s What Mamas Are For,' and is featured on Dustin Lynch's 'Tequila On A Boat.'”

Tickets go on sale Monday. It's $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP seats.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.

