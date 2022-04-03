 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Country music star Chris Lane to play Valpo

  • Updated
  • 0
Country music star Chris Lane to play Valpo

Chris Lane will perform in Valparaiso this fall. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Country music star Chris Lane is coming to Valparaiso this fall.

Lane will play the Northwest Health Amphitheater at the Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette Street in downtown Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

"Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with over 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three #1 hits - platinum 'Big, Big Plans,' 2X platinum 'I Don’t Know About You,' and platinum 'Fix,'" said booker Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track 'Hold You Tonight' after his smash 2X platinum single 'Take Back Home Girl' with Tori Kelly."

Flight Levelz Entertainment also stages the annual Hometown Country Music Jams summer music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, as well as brings regular country music acts to Hobart and Valparaiso.

It's bringing Lane to the Region on his national tour in support of newly released music.

People are also reading…

"Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his Fill Them Books Tour this fall," Joseforsky said. "Now kicking off his next chapter with brand new single, 'Fill Them Boots,' Lane has also dropped 'Summer Job Money,' 'That’s What Mamas Are For,' and is featured on Dustin Lynch's 'Tequila On A Boat.'”

Tickets go on sale Monday. It's $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP seats.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Seoul is an esports paradise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts