Country music star Chris Lane to play Valpo

Country music star Chris Lane is coming to Valparaiso this fall.
Lane will play the Northwest Health Amphitheater at the Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette Street in downtown Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
"Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with over 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three #1 hits - platinum 'Big, Big Plans,' 2X platinum 'I Don’t Know About You,' and platinum 'Fix,'" said booker Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track 'Hold You Tonight' after his smash 2X platinum single 'Take Back Home Girl' with Tori Kelly."
Flight Levelz Entertainment also stages the annual Hometown Country Music Jams summer music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, as well as brings regular country music acts to Hobart and Valparaiso.
It's bringing Lane to the Region on his national tour in support of newly released music.
"Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his Fill Them Books Tour this fall," Joseforsky said. "Now kicking off his next chapter with brand new single, 'Fill Them Boots,' Lane has also dropped 'Summer Job Money,' 'That’s What Mamas Are For,' and is featured on Dustin Lynch's 'Tequila On A Boat.'”
Tickets go on sale Monday. It's $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP seats.
For more information or tickets, visit
HometownJams.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, Pico De Gallo, Basecamp Fitness, Polish Peasant opening; Griffith Rentals closed; Lansing bar for sale
Open
A Little Sip has come to Munster.
The popular Sip coffee house chain, which has cafes in Crown Point, Highland and Cedar Lake, opened a new location at the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster, just south of the Borman Expressway.
It's a scaled-back version of Sip, whose coffee shops normally serve a full food menu and invite lounging around to converse, read, study, draw or while away time. The counter-serve coffee shop offers all the usual Sip drinks, including coffee, espresso drinks and hot tea. It has a grab-and-go food menu that features pastries, muffins, bagels and boxed meals prepared at the nearby Highland cafe.
"It's been going fantastic," Sip owner Rhonda Bloch said. "It gets some customers who go to the Highland location, and the patients and staff in the clinic. It's got food and drink for carryout. It's got all of our drinks and food like chicken salad, breakfast sandwiches and things like that."
Joseph S. Pete
'It's different'
Sip took over a former coffee shop in the clinic near the Hammond border. Business has been bustling thus far.
"It's different," Bloch said. "I always wanted to know what it would be like to run a smaller coffee shop with just drinks and baked goods and without a full-fledged menu. It's actually the same volume-wise. We still sell a lot of food. It just has one employee and everyone loves her. They all know her by name."
Customers often call in orders, such as staff who work on the upper floors when they're planning to take a break.
"There's a clinic and nursing home there," Bloch said. "All the food places within walking distance just have burgers or fries."
Joseph S. Pete
Another location coming
Sip is looking at opening another coffee shop somewhere else in Northwest Indiana later this year.
"They all know us by name," Bloch said. "We have a good name and a good reputation. When people hear we're opening somewhere, they all ask, 'Can we come here? Can we come there?' Maybe we can someday."
A Little Sip is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is considering adding weekend hours during the summer.
For more information, call 219-513-9784 or find Sip on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Rebranded
Street Shack in south Hammond is now Pico De Gallo.
The fast food restaurant at 7434 Indianapolis Blvd. changed its name and menu, which now focuses on Mexican American food.
The menu includes guacamole, quesadillas, taco bowls, southwest salads, tortilla soup, burgers, steak sandwiches, pasta, tortas, tostadas, carne asada, burritos, gorditas, fajitas, sope and ribeye ranchero.
Joseph S. Pete
"The Hammond taco"
It sells a variety of tacos, such as street-style, pastor, beef and chicken. The vegetarian green taco features avocado, lettuce, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and spicy Ranch. The Hammond taco has steak topped with melted chihuahua cheese, guacamole and a little bacon.
For the sweet tooth, it has flan, tres leches cake and Mexican coke.
The restaurant has dine-in and a drive-thru.
Pico De Gallo is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Griffith Rental & Sales, a longtime staple of downtown Griffith, has closed.
The business at 130 S. Broad St. specialized in tool, equipment and party rentals. It served homeowners, small contractors and small manufacturers from across Northwest Indiana.
Griffith Rentals & Sales also repaired tools, small engines and portable heaters.
"We have decided to close Griffith Rentals & Sales and move on to the next stage of our lives," the owners posted on social media. "Thank you for your business."
Joseph S. Pete
Reopen
The Polish Peasant reopened Friday in Michigan City after closing for a winter break back in January.
The traditional Polish restaurant is located at 231 W. 7th St. in downtown Michigan City, across the street from the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets. The menu includes stuffed cabbage, cabbage and noodles, pierogi, pan-roasted whitefish, sausage and sauerkraut, pretzel chicken, chicken cutlet and the vinegary acquired taste of duck blood soup.
The owners warned it's still a little short-staffed in the tight labor market, asking customers to be patient.
It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call 219-873-1788.
Joseph S. Pete
For sale
Jack's Sports Pub and Eatery in downtown Lansing is for sale.
The longtime sports bar at 3325 Ridge Road boasts 118 seats, 100 parking spaces out back, 26 tables, 14 televisions, six gaming machines and a stage for live entertainment. The vintage bar across from the Fox Point Amphitheater downtown is a popular spot after downtown concerts and on cruise nights.
The property includes a three-bedroom apartment on the second story.
For more information, contact Bill Kornblum with Realty Executives Premier at 219-308-9629.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Basecamp Fitness has been hosting pop-up workouts in its new Schererville location, where it plans to open in a few weeks.
The gym at 1906 U.S. 41 offers coach-led classes that "push you from start to finish, helping you reach your personal best through a 35-minute hyper-efficient program." It's located next to IHOP in front of the Hampton Inn at the Crossroads of America intersection in the Tri-Town.
Joseph S. Pete
Fitness pop-ups
Promising "fitness for the fierce-hearted," it specializes in High-intensity Interval Training that mixes core, cardio and strength training. The workouts are switched up frequently to ensure they remain challenging, pushing people past fitness plateaus when they fall into a rut of routine.
For more information, call 219-301-2111, email
schererville_IN@basecampfitness.com or visit basecampfitness.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Avalon Nails Lounge opened in the Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville.
The nail salon is located at 120 U.S. 41, where it was being built out for months.
It offers the lure of being pampered while having "the most relaxing and comfortable time." Services include natural nail services, artificial nail services and pedicures, including a milk and honey pedicure.
Customers should book appointments in advance to see its technicians. It also accepts walk-ins.
Avalon Nails Lounge is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-515-6482 or visit
avalonnailslounge.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Macy's plans to bring a Backstage store-within-a-store to its flagship location on State Street in Chicago.
The New York City-based department store chain plans to open 37 more Backstage locations selling discount apparel nationwide, including at the former Marshall Field's at 111 State St. in the Loop.
It's expected to take up 11,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet in the 13-story granite building, a timeless Chicago icon with its street corner clocks, Christmas window displays, Walnut Room and annual Great Tree Christmas display.
“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” said Michael Hersh, a Macy’s vice president. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”
Macy's opened Backstages in its Southlake Mall and River Oaks Center locations a few years ago and now has 300 Backstage stores nationwide. It plans to open the Chicago location in April.
Backstage store-within-stores carry clothes, activewear, designer handbags, beauty products, toys, housewares and pet products, all at discount prices.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Anglophiles, tally-ho.
A new English pub, the Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion, opened in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Executive Chef Mark Hill crafted a menu that includes an English Ploughman’s lunch, steak and ale pie, beef carpaccio, bone marrow and London Dry-cured tuna.
The restaurant at 1480 W. Webster also has a cocktail parlor serving craft and classic cocktails.
For more information, visit
thealbionmanor.com.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Anytime Fitness, I Dig Dinos opening; Easter Bunny coming to Southlake Mall
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!