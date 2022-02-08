Country musician Rodney Atkins to play show in Valpo

Country music star Rodney Atkins will play a show in Valparaiso this summer.

Hometown Jams will bring Atkins to the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza on July 1.

"With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 'Watching You' earned the songwriter a BMI 'Million-Air' award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list."

The Tennessee-based singer-songwriter has frequently topped the charts since his first single in 1997. He's known for such hits as "Honesty (Write Me a List)," "If You're Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)," "These Are My People," "It's America" and "Farmer's Daughter."

"Caught Up in the Country" set a record in 2019 for the longest run on the country singles chart.

"Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 14 million units and earned 12 career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date," Joseforsky said. "He appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show recently to promote his latest project of songs he recorded with his talented wife Rose Falcon, called 'Rod + Rose.'"

He has received multiple award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, once taking home top honors for Top New Male Vocalist.

Tickets cost $35.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.

