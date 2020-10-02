Country musicians Teddy Robb and Lainey Wilson to play the Hobart Art Theater

Country musicians Teddy Robb and Lainey Wilson will play in Hobart this winter.

Flight Levelz Entertainment is bringing back Hometown Jams shows to the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart after an eight-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robb and Wilson will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in the historic Art Deco movie theater-turned-concert venue. Capacity at the acoustic show will be capped at 50%.

"As we look forward to 2021 and beyond, our #1 goal will always be to continue putting on the best shows across Northwest Indiana. This new branding allows us to expand outside of just our Hometown Country Jam Music Festival," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky said. "If you’ve loved our past shows, just wait and see what we have planned for 2021. While this year brought the world to its knees, we will come out of this stronger and better than ever before. Thank you to everyone for believing in us. Get ready because next year is going to be something special."

The first Hometown Jams concert will feature Robb, whose single "Really Shouldn't Drink Around You” amassed more than 50 million streams worldwide.