Country musicians Teddy Robb and Lainey Wilson to play the Hobart Art Theater

Country musicians Teddy Robb and Lainey Wilson will play in Hobart this winter.
Flight Levelz Entertainment is bringing back Hometown Jams shows to the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart after an eight-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Robb and Wilson will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in the historic Art Deco movie theater-turned-concert venue. Capacity at the acoustic show will be capped at 50%.
"As we look forward to 2021 and beyond, our #1 goal will always be to continue putting on the best shows across Northwest Indiana. This new branding allows us to expand outside of just our Hometown Country Jam Music Festival," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky said. "If you’ve loved our past shows, just wait and see what we have planned for 2021. While this year brought the world to its knees, we will come out of this stronger and better than ever before. Thank you to everyone for believing in us. Get ready because next year is going to be something special."
The first Hometown Jams concert will feature Robb, whose single "Really Shouldn't Drink Around You” amassed more than 50 million streams worldwide.
"Teddy performed the song to a national audience on NBC Show and his music has been written about in the pages of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more," Joseforsky said. "In April 2020 Teddy released his self-titled, debut EP. The five song project includes 'Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,' as well as previously released tracks 'Lead Me On' and 'Tell Me How,' which have collectively been streamed over 80 million times. New tracks on the EP include 'Me On You' and 'Good Love & Good Whisky.'"
Wilson was named an "Artist to Watch" this year by Pandora, The Boot, and Sounds Like Nashville.
"Included in CMT’s 'Next Women of Country' program, Lainey Wilson kicked off the year by making her Grand Ole Opry debut—a dream come true for the Baskin, Louisiana native. Hailing from the small farming community, the country newcomer has as much grit in her as she does soul," Joseforsky said. "She moved to Nashville in a bumper-pull camper trailer to pursue a career in music and has been carving her own unique place in the country music landscape ever since, already garnering early praise for her 'unabashedly down-home and unflappably worldly' style and exhibiting 'just enough scars and pragmatism to write great, universal country songs. From landing a TV placement in Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone to having co-writer credits on songs recorded by fellow country artists including Luke Combs, the songstress’ talents continue to influence more than just her own artistry.'"
She tours widely.
"Taking her talents out into the world, Lainey continuously logs an impressive number of miles on the road, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Rodney Atkins, Tyler Farr, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Josh Turner, Morgan Wallen and more," Joseforsky said.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hometownjams.com.
