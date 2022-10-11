Country singer Matt Stell to play Hobart Art Theater

Rising country star Matt Stell will play a concert in downtown Hobart this winter.

Stell, who hails from Arkansas and was nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist, will perform at the Art Theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The historic art deco movie theater now mainly serves as a live music venue, including for country acts booked by Hometown Jams.

"It was a love song that catapulted Stell to country music success in 2019 via his massive hit 'Prayed for You,' a life-changer of a song that spent two weeks at the number one spot," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky, CEO of Flight Levelz Entertainment. "As the only debut single to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2019, and one of NSAI’s '10 Songs We Wish We’d Written,' the hit has gone on to rack up some impressive stats with over 270 million streams, his first RIAA Platinum certification and more than 20 million views of its official music video to date."

Stell, who played college basketball for Drury University, went on to have more commercial success as a country music recording artist. He's released three albums through Arista Nashville: "A River Through It," "Everywhere But On" and "Better Than That."

"Stell added his 2nd #1 hit with 'Everywhere But On' in 2020, a song that Stell calls ‘autobiographical’ in the way that it tells the story of a man trying to escape the memories of a long lost love," Joseforsky said.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at HometownJams.com.