Country star Chris Young to play Hard Rock Casino

Country star Chris Young will play the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary early next year.

The Tennessee native and Nashville star winner will play on Friday, Feb. 3 at the casino at at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, over 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 13 career No. 1 singles, 24 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade."

The winner of season 4 of the singing competition on USA recently released the album "Famous Friends." It includes the double-platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping hit song "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown.

"The song earned the top spot on Billboard’s year-end Country Airplay Songs chart for 2021," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In addition, the 'booming duet' 'At The End Of A Bar' with Mitchell Tenpenny is Chris’s current No. 1 single from his 8th studio album, 'Famous Friends.' The newly released 'Famous Friends' features six new sides, including collabs with Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen, for a total of 20 tracks."

He's signed to RCA Nashville and has released eight studio albums so far.

"Named 'one of his era’s finest traditionalists' by the Associated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "With a hit-packed set that highlights his 13 chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1s 'Losing Sleep,' 'Sober Saturday Night,' 'Think Of You,' and 'I’m Comin’ Over' — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries."

Tickets start at $79.50 for the 21+ show with reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit ticketmaster.com.