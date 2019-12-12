Jerrod Niemann's Ghost Rider Tour rolls into downtown Hobart in March.
Niemann will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main St. in Hobart.
"After almost a decade as a major-label artist, prolific Nashville hit-maker Jerrod Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve like never before with the patriotic anthem, 'Old Glory.' Describing the resolute ballad as '100 percent heart, zero percent politics,' the singer-songwriter wrote the track in honor of U.S. soldiers following the 2017 Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger," promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment said in a press release. "A veteran of multiple USO Tours, Niemann knew how much those heroes were willing to sacrifice in the name of duty – from missing their children’s first steps and soccer games to holidays, anniversaries and so much more. He performed 'Old Glory' live for the first time during that year’s USO Holiday Tour, and is now bringing it to the American public."
In 2017, he released the album "This Ride," which included hits like "I Got This," "A Little More Love," and "God Made a Woman."
"Known for clever wordplay and attention-grabbing lyrics, the engaging singer-songwriter topped country charts with his platinum-certified anthem 'Drink to That All Night,' a multi-week #1 from the 2014 album High Noon – on which he co-wrote eight of the 12 tracks," said Joseforsky, who also brought the annual Hometown Country Jam music festival to the Brickie Bowl. "Niemann first burst onto the scene in 2010 with his #1 major-label debut, "Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury," which skyrocketed on the strength of his platinum-certified #1 smash “Lover, Lover” and gold-certified Top 5 'What Do You Want.'"
Niemann has toured with Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban and been nominated for Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT awards.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For tickets or more information, visit
eventbrite.com and search for "Jerrod Niemann" and "Hobart."
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
The Oak Ridge Boys tour bus rolls into the Star Plaza Theatre's parking lot on Sunday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Concertgoers file into their seats before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Adonis Smith, concessions worker at the Star Plaza Theatre, fills a bag of popcorn for a concertgoer before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Seats wait to be filled before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
A poster advertises the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show at the Star Plaza Theatre in the theater's lobby.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
A poster commemorates the performances the Star Plaza Theatre has hosted throughout the years in the theater's lobby.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Concertgoers file into the Star Plaza Theatre's lobby one last time before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Concertgoers look at and snap pictures of Oak Ridge Boys memorabilia framed in the Star Plaza Theatre's lobby on Sunday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
William Lee Golden, left, and Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys perform in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. It was the last act to perform on the storied stage as the theater will be razed next year to make way for development.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall, left, and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys perform during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Audience members clap and sing along with the Oak Ridge Boys during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys speaks to the audience during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Duane Allen, left, and Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys perform in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall, left, and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys perform during the band's annual Christmas show last Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys gestures to the audience during the band's Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Mark Bishop, right, general manager at the Star Plaza Theatre, looks on at Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys as management prepares to present the band with an award on Sunday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Mark Bishop, center right, Star Plaza Theatre general manager, smiles with Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys after management presented an award to the band on Sunday as the only artists to perform every year on the theater's stage in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys smiles as he looks at an honorary plaque presented to the band on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. Management presented the band with an award for being the only artists to perform every year on the theater's stage.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys holds up an honorary plaque given to the band by the Star Plaza Theatre's management on Sunday in Merrillville. The award recognized the artists as the only ones to play every year on the theater's stage. "It's like one of those tennis things," Bonsall joked.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show
Kale Wilk, The Times