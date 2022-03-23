Country star Tracy Lawrence to play Valparaiso

Country music star Tracy Lawrence will play downtown Valparaiso this summer.

"We are happy to announce that country music legend Tracy Lawrence is coming to downtown Valparaiso at Central Park Plaza, home to the Northwest Health Amphitheater," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Tracy Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the country music industry. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawerence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs."

The concert will take place at 5 p.m. on July 29.

"He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination," Joseforsky said. "Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence is releasing three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits."

Lawrence is known for songs like "Paint Me a Birmingham," "Stars Over Texas," "Texas Tornado," and "Paint Me a Front Porch."

He's also a radio host, composer and philanthropist who's provided free meals to the hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville.

"In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show 'Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,' for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the ’80s, '90s and '2000s and is heard on more than 115 affiliates," Joseforsky said. "Tracy is also the co-creator of 'Storming Heaven: The Musical,' a production based on the novel 'Storming Heaven.' Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama."

Tickets range from $35 to $100.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at HometownJams.com.

