Flight Levelz Entertainment has been bringing live country music to promoter Tyrus Joseforsky's hometown of Hobart for years.

It expanded beyond its usual venues of the Hobart Art Theater and Brickie Bowl, where the Hometown Country Jams music festival takes place every summer, to Valparaiso and now Crown Point, where it will stage concerts in the Bulldog Park downtown.

"We are happy to announce our expansion into the Crown Point market as we are bringing Chris Janson to Bulldog Park on June 25, 2023," he said. "Crown Point has been a target market for a while for us now, and we are extremely excited to finally kick off Hometown Jams in Crown Point."

The first concert will feature country music artist Chris Janson.

"In case you haven’t heard, Warner Music Nashville’s Chris Janson is not your typical country artist. He operates on a totally different wavelength, and with his second album, Everybody, we’re all getting tuned in," Joseforsky said. "Both a crowd-pleasing fixture on the historic Grand Ole Opry and a viral hit maker, he’s been straddling the divide between country’s past and future. A self-taught multi-instrumental wizard; a red-hot fireball of a performer; and a gifted songwriter whose deep messages are often delivered with a clever, lighthearted smirk, those in the know recognize Janson as one of the genre’s most captivating total-package phenomenon."

Janson has attained a significant amount of commercial success. The singer-songwriter from Missouri is known for songs like "Fix a Drink," Drunk Girl" and "Power of Positive Drinkin'."

"But now, coming off the career-defining success of his platinum-certified smash 'Buy Me a Boat' and its Top 5 album of the same name, Janson’s turning his creativity loose," Joseforsky said. "And with 'Everybody,' he combines all the elements that make him unique, once and for all."

Tickets are selling for $45 and are available at hometownjams.com.