Episode 17: Have you ever walked into a public gathering with your spouse or partner and both of you immediately felt the same vibe? All it takes is a silent nod or a facial expression. If so, you’re both likely on the same page.
Plus, it’s no coincidence that this week’s “Just Like That” song selection is “Book of Love” from Peter Gabriel. We share its importance to us, and possibly to you as well. Our viewers and listeners also share their favorite songs of the week, and what they find attractive in people of the opposite sex.
“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana. Watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.
Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com. Find him on Facebook @JerDavich. Opinions are those of the writer.