Episode 17: Have you ever walked into a public gathering with your spouse or partner and both of you immediately felt the same vibe? All it takes is a silent nod or a facial expression. If so, you’re both likely on the same page.

A recurring challenge for many couples is to stay together in the same book without the helpful bookmarks of common interests or natural chemistry.

On this week’s podcast, we point out how couples attempt to stay tethered to each other despite how long they’ve been together.

Also, who’s in the driver seat in your relationship - figuratively and literally - during your routine errands or long road trips? These situations often reflect behind-the-wheel dynamics with couples.

Maybe you're the heat-seeking-missile toward any destination. Maybe you're the back-roads, scenic route type.

Plus, it’s no coincidence that this week’s “Just Like That” song selection is “Book of Love” from Peter Gabriel. We share its importance to us, and possibly to you as well. Our viewers and listeners also share their favorite songs of the week, and what they find attractive in people of the opposite sex.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana. Watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.