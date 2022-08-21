COVID Chronicles Youth Anthology book coming out

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. in Gary is publishing essays by local youth about how they coped with the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID Chronicles Youth Anthology" features the accounts of more than 20 students who wrote about how COVID-19 affected their lives, education, family and friends. They worked on the essays after a workshop on the MLK Day of Service in January.

“I cannot believe that I am a published author," 21st Century Charter School freshman Cassius Banks said. “I am actually in print."

The book also features photography from Tyrell Anderson of the Decay Devils, who will incorporate it into his ongoing Unapologetically Noir art project that's been exhibited at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts and other venues around Northwest Indiana.

The youth essay collection was funded with a grant by the Indiana Humanities Council.

“We encourage reading at the theatre which we believe is the first step towards becoming strong writers," Executive Director McKenya Dilworth Smith said. “Please support our youth who have written about their truth and these same scholars want to help other youth explore the world by donating the proceeds of the books to the Germany trip. I would say that we are creating servant leaders, and that’s a good thing.”

The theater will host a reading and book signing at 487 Broadway from 3-6 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from book sales will go to send German students at 21st Century Charter School to Germany this fall.

“Working with the youth was enlightening because they really poured themselves into their essays," said editor Tilden War Powers Tilden, the writer in residence at the theatre.

The book costs $20.

It's available via Amazon and at 21st Century Charter School.