Craft beer and music festival coming to downtown Hammond

A new craft beer and music festival will take over downtown Hammond this summer.
The War On Peace, a Smiths cover band and the Southeast Side rapper CoJack will perform while people sample brews from more than 30 craft breweries at the Cold Roses Brew & Music Festival 2019.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said the new music festival would take place on the eve of the 14th annual Beatles Fest so the private organizers could get more mileage out of the stages, sound systems and other rented equipment they're setting up in downtown Hammond that weekend.
Chicago-based three-piece pop electronica band The War On Peace, which has released the albums "Automated People," "Natural Causes," "East & West," "Everyone Safe, Everyone Sound" headlines the music festival, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. The lineup also includes Nashville-based singer Tristen, Louder Than Bombs: The Smiths/Morrissey Tribute, CoJack & Co and remixer and DJ Rhythm Scholar, with more acts to be announced.
Participating craft breweries include 18th Street Brewery, Byway Brewing, 3 Floyds, WarPigs Brewing, Off Square Brewing, New Oberpfalz Brewing, Shoreline Brewery, and The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co. Breweries from outside the Region that will be on hand include Revolution Brewing, Lagunitas, Maplewood, Rhinegeist, Evil Czech Brewery, Bell's Brewery, New Belgium, People's Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Cigar City, Sun King, Sierra Nevada and Goose Island.
Food will be available for purchase at the 21+ event at Hohman Avenue and Rimbach Street.
Tickets are $45 and include a souvenir cup and unlimited samples. VIP tickets are $65 and closer to the stage, also granting admittance an hour early. Designated driver tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 to be in the VIP section by the stage.
For more information, visit https://coldrosesfest.com.