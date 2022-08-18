Craft breweries to go for gold in Brewers Olympics

A dozen craft breweries will go for the gold in the Brewers Olympics in Northwest Indiana this weekend.

The entrepreneurial group The Collective and Michigan City-based Burn ‘Em Brewing are hosting the friendly contest among local breweries for the benefit of local charities. The Brewers Olympics will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kesling Park Baseball at 2150 A St. in LaPorte.

18th Street Brewery, 2Toms Brewing, Burn ‘Em Brewing, Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House, Kopacetic Beer Factory, MashCraft Brewing, Misbeehavin’ Meads, Seedz Brewery, Shoreline Brewery, Transient Artisan Ales, Windmill Brewing and Zorn Brew Works Co. will compete in the Brewers Olympics. They will take part in a keg toss, stein hold, .08k footrace, yeast balloon toss and team relay race.

They are competing for Play for Jake, which raises awareness about heart screenings and for lifesaving AEDs; Outcenter, which provides LGBTQ+ people with services and support; Future Cycle Breakers, which teaches minority youth in challenged communities how to dream big; and Dunebrook, a child advocacy center that serves families in LaPorte, Porter, Starke and Pulaski Counties.

People can cheer on the contestants, buy beer from each participating brewery and buy food from vendors like Bare Bones Gastropub, Fluid Coffeebar and Olga's Food Truck. People can play cornhole, frisbee and other games.

Wilma Fingerdoo will emcee the event. DJ Mark will play music while the local drag group Welcome to the Other Side will provide entertainment.

General admission is $20. VIP tickets cost $60 and include 1-hour early admission and a merch pack with a steel pint glass, coozie, stickers, one drink ticket and reusable tote bag.

For more information, visit thecollectivein.com/olympics.