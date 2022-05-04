Craft brewery, Las Mamacitas Food Truck to celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Hunters Brewing and Las Mamacitas Food Truck will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a free party Thursday.

The craft brewery at 1535 S. Calumet in Chesterton will host a celebration starting at 4 p.m. featuring specialty margaritas, margarita flights, a full bar and a wide selection of craft beers.

Mariachi Imperial Azteca from East Chicago will perform live traditional mariachi music in the craft brewery taproom from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

It's a celebration of Cinco de Mayo or the Fifth of May, the anniversary of Mexico's unlikely underdog victory over the much larger and better armed French army in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It's become a popular celebration of Mexican-American heritage across the United States and an occasion for cerveza-fueled revelry for others.

The Las Mamacitas and Manto food trucks will be on hand outside the brewery Thursday evening to serve authentic Mexican and Latin cuisines for pickup or dine-in. Manta will serve empanadas, ceviche, Cubano sandwiches and other Latin fare.

Las Mamacitas will offer tacos, burritos, tamales and tacodillas with a choice of chicken chipotle, steak or pastor in quesadilla shells.

"I am excited to be helping to organize this Cinco De Mayo event with Hunters Brewing," Los Mamacitas Food Truck owner Monica Jimenez-Susoreny said. "This celebration is a great way to not only celebrate this holiday but also to bring in this upcoming season. There will be authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine, great music, good drinks and great brews."

For more information, visit lasmamacitasnwi.com or huntersbrewing.com or call 219-728-6729.

