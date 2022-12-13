Crete Area Historical Society acquires old Crete Congregational Church

The Crete Area Historical Society has a new home.

The historical society recently purchased the historic Crete Congregational Church at 550 W. Exchange St. on the west side of the railroad tracks. It most recently served as The Market Place Antiques store.

The Crete Congregational Church built the structure in 1853. It served as a stop on the Underground Railroad, helping slaves who escaped reach freedom. Many of the church's most prominent families served as conductors on the Underground Railroad.

“It’s great to be able to save this historic building and our group is really looking forward to exploring every inch of it, but it needs a lot of work,” Crete Historical Society President Ryan Martin Martin said. “Our group is up to the challenge."

An inspection found the 169-year-old building will need a lot of work.

"We plan to use the church as a museum to display the many interesting historical artifacts the group has gathered through the years,” Longtime member and current Vice President Tim Piepenbrink said.

His family is now storing a large part of the collection.

Past Society President Phyllis Monks and other members researched the history of the church, getting the National Park Service to designate it a historic site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Trail in 2018.

She initiated discussions with the previous owners about a sale.

“This is the perfect place for our home and I’m thrilled to be able to help save this important piece of history,” she said.

The nonprofit is accepting donations to help fund the restoration, as well as labor and artifacts.

“This is a big endeavor and we’ll take it one step at a time but we need all the help we can get,” Martin said.

For more information, visit CreteHistorical.org.