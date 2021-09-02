Crown Beer Fest presented Saturday in Crown Point

Beer fans will want to make sure they're in Crown Point this weekend.

The 11th annual Crown Beer Fest pours into Crown Point on Saturday. The event will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Park, 183 West St., Crown Point.

More than 50 breweries and more than 200 beers will be featured during the festival.

Among breweries in attendance at the event will be Crown Brewing, Three Floyds Brewing, Evil Horse Brewing Co., FJ, Maplewood, The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co., Malt Brothers Brewing, Off Square Brewing, Ironwood Brewing Co., Wildrose Brewing, Evil Czech Brewery, Fuzzyline Brewing Co., Teays River Brewing, Warpigs, Ledgeview Brewing Co., Metazoa Brewing Co., Virtue Cider, Goose Island, Hotel Tango Distillery, Moody Tongue and others.

In addition to quality brews. guests will find a variety of food available. Vendors include Carriage Court House, Provecho Latin Provisions, Smalltown Coffee Company, Howe Farms, Red Barn Smokehouse, Fresh Moe's Mediterranean and more.

Guests 21 and older may attend the festival.

VIP tickets, which cost $80, include a 3:30 p.m. entry time which is an hour earlier than general admission; unlimited beer; complimentary food voucher; souvenir pint glass; and a souvenir gift bag.