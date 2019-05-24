Cubs legend Andre Dawson to appear at Bridge's Scoreboard in Griffith

Chicago Cubs legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson will swing by Bridge's Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar to sign autographs next month in what's billed as "a rare appearance in Northwest Indiana."
Dawson will appear between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the sports bar at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. in downtown Griffith.
A fan favorite, "Awesome Dawson" is an eight-time All Star who was named Rookie of the Year in 1977 and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1987. Known as The Hawk, he racked up eight Gold Gloves, swatted 438 home runs and racked up 2,774 hits over the course of his career, which also included stints on the Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins.
A Cub from 1987 to 1992, he's one of only eight players in MLB history to hit more than 300 home runs and steal more than 300 bases.
Bridge's Scoreboard is selling autograph tickets for $49.99 that include one autograph on a baseball, mini helmet or small photo. Premium autograph tickets sell for $59.99 and include one autograph on a jersey, bat or large photo. VIP Autograph tickets cost $99.99 and include one autograph, and stand-up side-by-side photo and a place in the front of the line. The premium ticker holders go second, and the regular ticket holders last.
Inscriptions cost $15 more and can only be purchased in advance with the ticket purchase.
For more information, call Bridge's 219-924-2206.