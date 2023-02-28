Culinary offerings abound at First Look for Charity

It was an evening for viewing sleek new cars, tasting eclectic culinary selections and enjoying live entertainment.
First Look for Charity, which kicked off the annual Chicago Auto Show, was held Feb. 10 at Chicago's McCormick Place.
The event, which offers a preview to the show, is a fundraiser for local charities. This year the charities totaled 18.
The Chicago Auto Show ran from Feb. 11 to 20.
Guests had the chance to enjoy food from various local restaurants and chefs at assorted food stations at First Look and also had the opportunity to hear live music around the show hall. Two cars were given away as grand prizes during the event. A 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and a 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid were grand prizes.
First Look for Charity began 31 years ago.
People are also reading…
- Michigan marijuana dispensary employee jailed, reminded by police he was in Indiana
- Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- History Channel's 'American Pickers' coming back to Indiana, looking for people with antiques
- UPDATE: Lake Station police investigating possible homicide; suspect in custody, chief says
- Car fleeing Indiana traffic stop crashes, killing 2 men
- The perfect piece of land: Schererville hears pitches on future use of Illiana Motor Speedway property
- Safety net hospitals facing risk of service cuts, Methodist CEO says
- Gun threat at Portage YMCA lands upset basketball player behind bars, police say
- Portage cops find meth sprinkled in their vehicles after arrests
- Lake County investigators on scene of death investigation in Winfield, sheriff says
- Riverfront district moves forward in St. John
- Crown Point schools release redistricting maps
- Porter County police led on high-speed chase; driver said she was 'in a tough spot,' report says
- Driver in ditch nearly 5 times the legal limit, Porter County police say.
- Lake Station man charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting
Charities represented at the event this year were Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, Misericordia-Heart of Mercy, Glenwood Academy, the YMCA, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Jesse White Tumblers, New Star, which has offices in Merrillville, Chicago Heights and Crete, Catholic Charities- Archdiocese of Chicago, Habitat for Humanity, Lydia, Franciscan Community Benefit Services, 100 Club of Illinois, Advocate Health Care, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Joliet, Turning Point Autism Foundation, Special Olympics Illinois and ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter.
Many First Look guests also attended separate parties for designated charities before heading out on the floor for the main event.
Attendees enjoyed samplings of food from Savor, Andy's Frozen Custard, Carnivale, Catered By Design, Eris Ciderhouse and Brewery, Esquire by Cooper's Hawk, Gene & Georgetti, Lyra, Norman's Bistro, Ocean Prime, Radio Room, Remingtons, Smoke Daddy, Union Sushi +BBQ and VU Rooftop. Beverages were provided by a number of companies including Goose Island Beer Company.
Among food items starring at First Look were Chorizo and Shrimp Grits, Mushroom Toast, Classic Chicken Satay with Thai Peanut Sauce, Smoked Trout Dip, Sundaes from Andy's Frozen Custard and more.
Entertainment was provided by 7th Heaven, The Instinct and Michael Lynch Band.
Also enjoyed at the event were various test drive tracks; the Subaru National Parks interactive exhibit; and a daily dog adoption area at the Subaru section.
For more information on this year's auto show, visit chicagoautoshow.com.