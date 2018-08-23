The 7th annual Chicago Women's Funny Festival will take place Aug. 23 to 26 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont.
The roster features 400 funny females who'll join together for performances throughout the weekend.
Jill Valentine is the executive director of the festival while Liz McArthur is the co-producer.
The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival is considered the largest of its kind in the U.S. On the performance roster will be various comedic genres, including musical improv and stand-up to character driven sketch comedy.
More than 70 shows will be featured.
“The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival has become a celebrated event for women in the comedy community not only on a local level in the Windy City, but also on the national front,” says Valentine. “To bring together over 400 comediennes from around the country under one roof for four days is a feat in and of itself and the fact we are going into our seventh year of this festival is something really special.”
Among performers will be Jen Murray, Amanda McQueen, Sarah Squirm Sherman, Netra, Netra, Netra, transgender standup comedian Dina Nina Martinez and more.
Chicago Women’s Funny Festival was founded in 2012. There were 66 shows at that festival. Valentine is also executive director of Stage 773 and is a performer as well. McArthur has worked with The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival since 2005 and also performs.
FYI: Visit Stage 773.com for more information and prices.