Fans of the show "Riverdale" can meet actor Mark Consuelos in Chicago on Jan. 17.
Consuelos, who's best known for his role on "All My Children," will appear at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago to meet with fans at The Brew Happier Mobile and the McCafe at Home station at the center.
The Brew Happier at Home Mobile will be at the center from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Consuelos will be at the McCafe at Home truck from 1 to 2 p.m. to meet and greet fans.
The event is free and open to the public. The unveiling of the Brew Happier Mobile is being held on what's technically known as "Ditch New Year's Resolution Day." Attendees of the event will get the chance to enjoy a hot cup of coffee at the McCafe at Home truck as well.
Plan to catch some upcoming Chicago shows
• "Kinky Boots" runs Jan. 22 to 27 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The production features music by Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein."Kinky Boots" revolves around main character Charlie Price who must save the faltering family shoe business in Northhampton, England. With the help of flashy drag queen Lola and other characters, the company begins to flourish. Messages in the show speak of team work, love and acceptance.
•"Dear Evan Hansen" runs Feb. 12 to March 10 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017 and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2018. The production focuses around character Evan Hansen and speaks about the human condition in various situations.
•"Friends! The Musical Parody" runs Feb. 12 to March 3 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago.
This production, which caters to fans of the popular "Friends" TV show, is on its first North American Tour.
Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.