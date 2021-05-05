 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVPA presents special Mother's Day meals and event
urgent

CVPA presents special Mother's Day meals and event

Cory Goodrich

Cory Goodrich will perform a lunch and a dinner show Thursday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

 Provided

There will be special dishes in the spotlight in honor of Mother's Day at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

On Thursday, guests can attend a pre-Mother's Day event starring singer/actress Cory Goodrich. Goodrich will perform in concert during a lunch and dinner show.

Chef Joe Trama is the fourth chef featured in the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters. Video by John Luke. Interview by Eloise Valadez.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the lunch show on May 6. Lunch will be served at noon followed by the show at 1 p.m. Cost is $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the dinner show with the meal served at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Officer who killed George Floyd last May, was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday.

The menu will star Potato Leek Soup, Angel Hair Pasta, Marinated Grilled Italian Chicken Pesto Cream, Sauteed Zucchini, Warmed Buttered Garlic Bread and Cannoli Cake.

FYI: Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for reservations for the show. Visit cvpa.org. The center is located at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

On Mother's Day -May 9- the center will offer a Carryout meal.

The meal stars Roast Loin of Boneless Pork, Italian Marinated Boneless, Skinless, Grilled Chicken Breast,  Tossed Mixed Garden Salad, Duchess Mashed Potatoes, Mostaccioli, Steamed Garden Vegetable Medley, Cold Three-Bean Salad, Old World Bread and Chocolate Eclair Cake. Meals are $25 with minimum orders of four. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 to order meals. Also visit cvpa

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Van Weezer Teaser

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts