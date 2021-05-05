CVPA presents special Mother's Day meals and event

There will be special dishes in the spotlight in honor of Mother's Day at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
On Thursday, guests can attend a pre-Mother's Day event starring singer/actress Cory Goodrich. Goodrich will perform in concert during a lunch and dinner show.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the lunch show on May 6. Lunch will be served at noon followed by the show at 1 p.m. Cost is $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the dinner show with the meal served at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50.
The menu will star Potato Leek Soup, Angel Hair Pasta, Marinated Grilled Italian Chicken Pesto Cream, Sauteed Zucchini, Warmed Buttered Garlic Bread and Cannoli Cake.
FYI: Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for reservations for the show. Visit cvpa.org. The center is located at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
On Mother's Day -May 9- the center will offer a Carryout meal.
The meal stars Roast Loin of Boneless Pork, Italian Marinated Boneless, Skinless, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed Mixed Garden Salad, Duchess Mashed Potatoes, Mostaccioli, Steamed Garden Vegetable Medley, Cold Three-Bean Salad, Old World Bread and Chocolate Eclair Cake. Meals are $25 with minimum orders of four. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 to order meals. Also visit cvpa