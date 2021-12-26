CVPA to celebrate the new year in style

If you're looking for a festive way to celebrate the arrival of 2022, The Center For Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will welcome guests for a grand event for New Year's Eve.

CVPA will present its New Year’s Early Eve Dinner and Show beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The event, which will be held in the ballroom, will include dinner, dancing and an early countdown to the new year. The CVPA ballroom, with its ornate chandeliers, will be decked out specially for the event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m. with an early countdown at 9 p.m.

The evening festivities, presented by Trama Catering at CVPA, were specifically planned to be an early event so revelers won't be traveling too late into the evening to get home.

The menu, under the direction of executive chef Joe Trama, will be a four-course offering. Trama and his team will prepare cream of asparagus soup; winter salad with various lettuces, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese and champagne vinaigrette dressing; filet mignon and boneless chicken breast served with béarnaise sauce; swirled duchess mashed potatoes; green beans and dinner rolls. For dessert, guests will enjoy chocolate panna cotta with Frangelico crème sauce and a garnish of fresh berries.