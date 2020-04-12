CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Completing a home project is not as much fun as starting something new, but today demands it. A partner also demands it. So now is the time to wrap up what you have been working on and make room for something else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Tomorrow it is back to the grind so take today to celebrate. Let loose, have fun and recharge your batteries. It is your day to play it your way. And to play with children. Let things be unpredictable, open and innocent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You look at your priorities today. Issues about your ideals and what you value arise. Expect emotional reactions related to money and finances. Do something simple with a small group of friends and feel a breath of fresh air.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today is great for launching new ideas and brainstorming. Emotions could be volatile. You might be impatient. Follow your curiosity and look for adventure. Get ready for the changes coming in the next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)