Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belush perform inaugural Blues Brothers Con

It was the summer of 1979. They were on a mission from God. The black-suited duo that had debuted their musical number on "Saturday Night Live" the previous year was filming a movie in Chicagoland based on two troubled, blues-loving brothers from Calumet City, Illinois and their string of mischievous shenanigans - that while misguided, were all done with a good heart and a charitable act of the end goal of saving the Catholic nun-run orphanage they were raised in.

The duo was Jim Belushi and Dan Akroyd, playing siblings Jake and Elwood Blues. The movie was "The Blues Brothers," released in 1980 - an iconic film that featured a string of the legends in the music world and the blues community, including Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway and others. The movie included car chases, crashing through a mall and jumping bridges, but it all started at the Joliet Correctional Center (originally the Illinois State Penitentiary and now known as the Old Joliet Prison) when Joliet Jake was released after serving time for attempting to rob a gas station, picked up from the east sally port in an old Mount Prospect squad car he’d picked up at a police auction.

Those prison gates that Joliet Jake walked through were open to the public recently as crowds poured in for the first ever Blues Brothers Con surrounded by tall stone walls lined with barbed wire. The two-day festival included a line-up of blues bands, food vendors, artists and a Maxwell Street-type market. Those who purchased VIP tickets could hang in the Crystal Head VIP Lounge, sponsored by Ackroyd’s vodka brand. The highlight of the event was a performance on Friday night by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, brother of the late John Belushi, who played Jake Blues. Jim Belushi appeared as "Brother Zee," long long brother of Jake.

Day one kicked off with a performance by Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and followed with a performance by Chicago native Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way. The band’s drummer, Pookie Styx felt honored to be part of the musical lineup. “I think this is incredible. To be playing here inside this yard is something special. I’m glad to part of it,” said Styx, a Chicago native who has played with such big names in blues as Koko Taylor, Jimi Johnson, Muddy Waters and Sugar Blue. “I remember all the scenes in the movie. I’m a big fan of the movie and the music,” he said.

The fans who made their way in to celebrate the movie and all things blues came from all over and displayed their affection for Jake and Elwood in their clothing and in other unique ways. Rob Goesel of North Aurora said the first thing he did when he saw the event pop up online was call his uncle, Mike Drazkowski of Rochester, New York. “I grew up in Chicago and came back for this. I’ve been a Blues Brothers fan since I was 10 years old,” said Drazkowski, whose right arm was covered in Chicago-themed tattoos with the most prominent being an image of Jake and Elwood. Goesel had the same image shaved into the back of his head. His younger sister, Becky, did the work.

Fresh off a flight from Toronto, brothers Graham and Steve Birtles were in the country for a quick 24 hours to see Aykroyd and Belushi take the stage. They strolled the prison grounds early in the day, looking as close as possible to another set of brothers as they could on the sweltering day. They wore black hats and sunglasses, but opted for short-sleeved tuxedo shirts in lieu of full black suits. Scrolled across their knuckles were “Jake” and “Elwood.”

“We’re big fans and always enjoyed the movie and the music. It’s classic,” said Steve Birtles. “And I’m a big fan of Aykroyd from SNL and the movies - not just 'The Blues Brothers,' but 'Ghostbusters,' 'The Great Outdoors,' 'Tommy Boy.' He’s a good Canadian lad so we had to come down and support him.”

A father-son duo, Bill and Knox Lyman from Elgin went all the way - black suit, tie, hat, sunglasses and the younger Elwood carrying a black briefcase.

Frank Babayan of California made his way to Joliet clad in a full black suit, hat, sunglasses, briefcase with attached handcuff and an original key to one of the prison cells. Backstage he introduced a couple military veterans to Steve Cropper, the original guitarist in the Blues Brothers band.

Cropper, 80, was happy to be back in Chicago and hyped about taking the stage. "It’s great to be back,” he said. Cropper appeared in both "Blues Brothers" movies - the original 1980 film and the follow-up "Blues Brothers 2000." Later that evening he’d reprise his epic “Soul Man” guitar solo.

Cropper credited Tom “Bones” Malone with being the reason that he and Donald “Duck” Dunn were in the band. Malone was an arranger on SNL and when Belushi came to him to let him know they’d be doing albums and touring, Malone told Belushi that the two had to be part of the band. Malone said he was impressed that Belushi and Aykroyd weren’t merely acting. They could play and sing and were big fans of the music. “We went to Belushi’s house and he had the best collection of blues I’d ever seen.”

Malone, a trombonist, was the third original band member on stage that night. He recalled being in the room with Akroyd and Belushi in 1978 when they first pitched the sketch to SNL creator Lorne Micheals, who rejected it twice. The third time was a charm. With three unfilled minutes for that week’s show, Michaels agreed to let them “makes fools of themselves” by presenting the sketch, according to Malone.

He now headlines at jazz festivals and plays with Gary Sinese’s Lt. Dan Band, where he entertains the military. His voice cracks talking about how moving it was to perform at a military base on the 4th of July and at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Convention.

Another band member, Johnny Lee Schell, has been performing with the Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts Band for the past two decades. The Grammy-Award winning guitarist predicted that the dancing would also be a highlight of that night’s show. “Just watching Dan Aykroyd dance is worth the price of admission,” he said. “I get a big thrill out of that.”

When Aykroyd and Belushi did take the stage about 9:30 that evening, they brought the moves. Belushi hopped off the stage and into the crowd during one number and brought audience members up on stage.

After arriving to the prison via Bluesmobile, the band opened with "Sweet Home Chicago," followed by other blues classics and movie songs, including "Rubber Biscuit," "Soul Man" and "Hey Bartender!"

“We’re bringing some love, music, enlightenment and joy to a spot that, you know, harbored a lot of pain and sorrow,” said Belushi.

Asked why people love the movie so much, Aykroyd responded, “No doubt it’s the music. It’s the songs. It’s the great writers who wrote those songs and also, just the power of the music and the power of the stars that were in the movie.”

The event is intended to be an annual one at the 16-acre community-restored prison. “Since the museum began operations in 2018, the Old Joliet Prison has become a pilgrimage site for Blues Brothers fans from around the world,” said Greg Peerbolte, CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. “We are honored to work with Dan Aykroyd, Judith Belushi Pisano and the Belushi family to preserve the cultural contributions of one of the greatest films ever made.”