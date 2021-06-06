Dance at Home: Ailey Extension offers virtual classes

Ailey Extension also regularly offers not only classes for adults but also has Kids and Teen Workshops and more. Virtually, a Kids and Teen Summer Workshop will be held through the end of June. Visit aileyextension.com to find out more and for prices.

Also, dance fans can take a free Juneteenth class on West African Dance on June 19. Visit the website to find out more about that class.

"Through our digital classes we've reached over 43,000 students in over 70 countries," Johnson-Willingham said.

Instructor Robin Dunn, who teaches a Hip Hop class currently through the extension, has been with Ailey Extension since its beginning.

Dunn said it's a wonderful thing to be able to bring virtual classes to people around the globe, especially after what everyone has endured in the past year.

"I'm a person who really believes whatever way we can turn a negative into a positive is good," Dunn said.

Through the classes, Dunn said people have still had the "opportunity to be together so it's been positive."