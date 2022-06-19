Darius Rucker replaces Toby Keith at Festival of the Lakes in Hammond after cancer diagnosis

HAMMOND — Country music star Darius Rucker, the former frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, will replace Toby Keith at the Festival of the Lakes in Hammond as the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer-songwriter battles cancer.

Keith called off his whole tour this summer after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and spent the last six months undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. He canceled all his shows, including a free concert he was supposed to play at Hammond's annual summer festival at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on July 13, telling fans he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax."

Hammond will try to bring Keith back if he resumes touring next year, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

The city was able to line up a big-name replacement for Keith, who also was scheduled to play the famous Naperville Rib Fest in the Chicagoland area. Hammond secured a new performer within days — and a country act to boot.

Rucker helped form the 1990s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, which sold 25 million people worldwide and had one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time, "Cracked Rear View."

Rucker, a Charleston, South Carolina-native, has since reinvented himself as a country artist, releasing his first country album in 2008. He's had four No. 1 records on the Billboard Country chart, was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member and was a Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his hit cover of "Wagon Wheel."

Rucker will perform around 9 p.m. on July 13 with the opening acts taking the stage at 7 p.m. and the gates opening at 5 p.m.

"Originally on the scene with the Grammy Award-winning band, Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker has cemented himself as country royalty with four #1 albums on the Billboard Country Chart, 10 No. 1 Singles at Country radio, and 11 Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum certified hits, and his 9x-Platinum version of 'Wagon Wheel,' one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time," Hammond announced in a press release. "You won’t want to miss hits such as 'Alright,' 'This' and 'Beers and Sunshine,' live and for free at Festival of the Lakes Wednesday, July 13th."

Counting Crows, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rick Ross and Los Originales de San Juan are the other headliners at the festival celebrating Hammond's three lakes: Wolf Lake, George Lake and Lake Michigan.

Previously known as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes runs July 13-17 this year. While the free concerts are the biggest draw, the festival also has a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and various other festivities.

Parking for the festival is $30 per car. VIP tickets to the concerts cost $100.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

