Daughtry to play Hard Rock Casino

The rock band Daughtry is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue.

The band will perform at the casino at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary on July 29. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Daughtry, which returned to the top of the U.S. rock charts in 2020 with its most recent single "World on Fire," is on its "The Dearly Beloved Tour." The band has racked up many accolades both commercial and critical over the years, including the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

"Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe," Hard Rock Casino said in the press release. "Their debut album, the self-titled 'Daughtry,' was the top-selling album of 2007, producing 4 Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 Grammy Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year. The subsequent albums, 'Leave This Town' (2009),'Break the Spell' (2011), 'Baptized' (2013), and 'Cage to Rattle' (2018) were all certified Gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart."

Black Stone Cherry will serve as the opening act for the 21+ show.

It's another rock band that's had success on the charts.

"In the past two decades, Black Stone Cherry has set a new standard for Southern rock, revitalizing the tradition with burly riffs and stirring rock hooks," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets are $62 and up.

For more information or tickets. call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.