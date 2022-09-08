David Lee Csicsko exhibit opening reception to take place in Miller

An opening reception for the "David Lee Csicsko: The Csicsko Kid – An Affection for the Calumet Region and the City of Chicago" exhibit takes place Friday.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception of the solo exhibition of Chicago-based artist David Lee Csicsko's artwork at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. It will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The exhibition covers Csicsko's work dating back to the 1980s. It includes posters, illustrations, shopping bags, banners, pictures of stained glass windows and other pieces that often celebrate his affection for the Calumet Region and Chicago.

"David Lee Csicsko: The Csicsko Kid" runs through Oct. 14.

Csicsko is a Hammond native who attended Morton High School and frequented Miller Beach, West Beach, Wells St. Beach and the Indiana Dunes. Many of his family members worked in the steel mills, which he addresses in pieces like "Steel Mill Sunset."

He has done illustrations for The Hammond Times, Chicago Magazine, The Chicago Tribune and Marshall Fields over the course of his career. He also did the graphics for the Miller Beach Water Safety initiative, which has had billboards and yard signs across the Miller neighborhood encouraging swimmers to stay safe in the Miller Beach neighborhood.

There will be a cash bar and light refreshments at the opening reception.

An artist talk also will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7.

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.