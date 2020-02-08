Day 1: Best Picture Nominee
Day 1: Best Picture Nominee

“1917” is perhaps the most ambitious piece of filmmaking of the year. It’s a World War I drama that was conceived as a one-shot film that takes place in real time. Other than one obvious cut in the movie, when it’s clear that time has jumped ahead by a few hours, most people would be hard-pressed to figure out where the cuts take place thanks to cinematographer Roger Deakins’ amazing camera choreography. Clearly, there are many takes – but to the viewer, it looks like one long take, non-stop, followed by a second. The result is incredible. The question is, will voters think it’s merely a great movie with incredible technical details – and just reward director Sam Mendes, Deakins, and some other below-the-line categories? Or will they think it’s those things – as well as the year’s greatest film, worthy of a spot in history as a Best Picture winner?

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

