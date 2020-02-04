Day 5: Best Picture Nominee

“The Irishman” once was the presumptive movie to beat for Best Picture. But once awards season started, it fell back to the middle of the pack. There seems to be a love it or hate it vibe around it. Viewers who weren’t on board with Martin Scorsese’s epic about a truck driver who becomes a hitman and eventually one of Jimmy Hoffa’s right-hand men cited its length – it’s a whopping 3 1/2 hours long. With a length like that, it’s almost a good thing it was a Netflix release because people could chop it up into a couple or three sessions rather than sitting through the whole thing in the theater. It’s jam-packed with mobster acting legends, led by Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and the latter two are up for Best Supporting Actor. It has 10 overall nominations, including five below-the-line nominees, so it did a lot of things right. But it also is very possible it will go home with no trophies.