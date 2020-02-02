Day 7: Best Picture Nominee 7

With six nominations, “Marriage Story” is yet another major success story for Netflix. Last year, “Roma” was the first Netflix release nominated for Best Picture, and this year it has “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.” It’s clear a new age has arrived. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are sensational as a married couple going through a bitter divorce while trying to raise their young son from opposite coasts. They’re both nominated, as is Laura Dern, who is a near lock for Best Supporting Actress. It’s not easy to watch, at times — it’s heartbreaking. But watching the way Driver and Johansson in particular deliver Noah Baumbach’s script (he also directed) is revelatory.