Day 16: Film Editing

There’s one great irony in the Film Editing category this year, and it resides with “The Irishman.” That Netflix release is a whopping three and a half hours long. Take the category’s title at its basest meaning, and it’d be easy to wonder how a movie that long could be nominated for editing, let alone be a threat to win – because clearly there weren’t a lot of editing-out decisions that were made. But the category goes a lot deeper than that – it can be about cuts from one shot to another, perhaps in a scene of dialogue between two characters, which happened frequently in that movie. Or maybe the transitions between racing shots of Christian Bale back to Matt Damon in the pit in “Ford v Ferrari.” But the intricacies in the way the story in “Parasite” is weaved together a little bit at a time make it the standout. Editing is more about what stayed in than what wound up on the cutting room floor.