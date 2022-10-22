Day of the Dead exhibit on display at Studio 659 in Whiting

A Day of the Dead exhibit is on display at Studio 659 in Whiting.

“My Familia” is on display at the gallery at 1413 119th St. in downtown Whiting through Nov. 12.

Chantene Zichterman-Delgado and Patti Herbst curated the exhibit about Dia de Los Muertos, a Mexican tradition in which families honor the memories of the dead with altars stacked with personal mementos.

“The significance is that it is not a typical art exhibit, it is a Community Ofrenda for Day of the Dead featuring local families and artists who are mostly Hispanic, but also others who enjoy the Ofrenda tradition,” Zichterman-Delgado said. “Our vision was to have traditional altars commemorating family members of the immediate region of Whiting, Hammond, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Chicago. Many families from the community responded with gratitude and set up the most beautiful altars or Ofrenda in the gallery. I also have a collection of beautiful artwork created by artists and non-artists relevant to the Day of the Dead.”

The exhibit also features displays of perforated paper folk art hanging from the walls.

“We held two children’s crafts making Papel Picados and shadow boxes that honor a deceased person of the children’s choice. These are represented in the window display as well as throughout the gallery,” she said. “There are beautiful authentic pieces that people brought from Mexico on display too.”

Zichterman-Delgado hopes people will enjoy the exhibit, which is free and open to the public.

“We really wanted to unite the community after these rough two years of social distancing so that we can all come together and celebrate each other as neighbors,” she said.

For more information, call 219-659-8828, email artscouncil659@gmail.com, visit studio659.org or find Studio 659 on Facebook.