A party celebrating all things Region and poking fun at Northwest Indiana stereotypes returns to the Hammond Civic Center for the fourth straight year Saturday with a "Region Academy Awards" theme.
219 Day will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Hammond is billing the 219 area code-inspired holiday invented by Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants as "fun, weird and wacky event that celebrates everything we love about the Region."
This year's festivities will include a lighthearted awards ceremony recognizing honorees in categories like "Region Rat of the Year" and "Most Likely to Wear Shorts in Winter."
Visitors can sample local craft beers, try various Region food vendors, and play a number of games that include Giant Jenga, Giant Connect 4, eight-person foosball, skee ball, and human foosball. The 1990s tribute band Fool House and blues-rock-folk artist Davy Knowles will perform live music throughout the evening.
Attendees can snap pictures at a selfie booth, get temporary tattoos and enter in a raffle to win a car.
The popular rat piñata is coming back, as are the “You Know You’re From ‘da Region If…..” white boards where people can write jokes all around the Civic Center.
Misbeehavin’ Meads from Valparaiso will provide honey wine, and Flights 219 in Hammond will make custom 219 Day bourbon cocktails. There also will be Pepsi products.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, who emcees the event in a sleeveless tuxedo T-shirt, has been hyping up this year's 219 Day, including with a humorous "Bird Box"-inspired video in which he had to find his way blindfolded from his home to the Hammond Civic Center, passing by many of the city's landmarks along the way.
"Come out to enjoy the best party in the Region, celebrating our own holiday 'Region Style!'" he posted on Twitter.
For more information, please call 219-853-6378, email info@219day.com or visit 219day.com.