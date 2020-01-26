Day 14: Supporting Actor

In the acting categories, we typically turn to the precursor awards shows to see who’s been picking up trophies, and we usually get a very good idea of what’s going to happen on Oscar night. This year for Supporting Actor, Brad Pitt has been one of the surest bets going for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pitt has an Oscar on his mantle already — but it’s for his role as producer for Best Picture “12 Years a Slave.” A win would be his first as an actor, and it would be well deserved. He remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, and so far his awards speeches have been filled with a little self-deprecation, a little levity and a lot of positivity and appreciation for his craft and his fellow nominees. It feels like Al Pacino and Joe Pesci against him for “The Irishman” will cancel each other out and split votes. Legend and lovable everyman Tom Hanks got his first nomination in way too long, but he’s not a true threat for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and neither is Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes” — though he’s brilliant. This is all Brad Pitt.