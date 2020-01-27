Day 13: Supporting Actress

So far, the fantastic Laura Dern has been cleaning up in the Supporting Actress category in the precursor awards for her role as Scarlett Johansson’s divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.” Dern, daughter of the legendary Bruce Dern, has been great for years. But 2019 feels like the year she really broke through into an even bigger mainstream consciousness. She had Season 2 of “Big Little Lies” on HBO, plus “Little Women,” plus “Marriage Story.” She won at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and most importantly, the SAGs. If she has competition, it might be Margot Robbie for “Bombshell.” (And ironically, she’s up against dual nominee Johansson for “Jojo Rabbit” in the category.) But it’s a pretty safe bet to pencil in Dern now for her first Oscar.