It's hard to give one label to "The Favourite." It's a British period piece. It's a comedy. It's a drama. It's a sex-tinged revenge thriller. And it's an art piece. Without question, it's split just about down the middle from audiences – most either loved it or liked it, or they hated it. Of about a dozen people I saw it with in December, I was the only one who seemed to be leaving the theater praising it – while everyone else could be heard wondering what they just sat through. But that's Yorgos Lanthimos, the director who also brought us the strange-to-most movie "The Lobster" a couple years back. "The Favourite" thrives on its dialogue – the screenplay is magnificent – and the three leads who deliver the lines in career-best performances. And that's saying a lot when we're talking about Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, and Oscar winners Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Along with Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and those three acting nods, "The Favourite" is up for four total awards, tying it for "Roma" for most this year at 10: Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing and Production Design.