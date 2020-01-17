It's almost time for 219 Day. The local holiday celebrating pierogi, steel mills, Zel's and all other things Region, returns to the Hammond Civic Center next month.
Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago, Southeast Side hip hop group Cojack & Company and rock musician Ben Stombaugh will perform at the festivities, which will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave. in Hammond.
Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants invented the 219 area code-inspired holiday as a way to satirize the Region's quirks and eccentricities, like getting stuck behind trains, wolfing down five-egg omelets at Greek diners to cure hangovers, breathing in the fresh Whiting air and wheeling around the pothole-cratered streets in a "gently used" 1993 Toyota Tercel.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. signed an executive order decreeing 219 Day as an official holiday, and a party has been thrown around Feb. 19 – or 2/19 in reference to Northwest Indiana's area code – at the Hammond Civic Center for the last four years.
"I just hope it continues as a Region holiday for the next 100 years," said McDermott, who is running to replace Congressman Pete Visclosky and may not be able to decide if Hammond continues the tradition in 2021. "It's the perfect time of year for everyone in Northwest Indiana to get together and enjoy great food and great drink indoors."
Local restaurants and craft breweries will provide food and drinks at the free 21-and-older event. This year's vendors also include Mind Benders Puzzles & Games in Whiting, The Tattoo Lady in Hammond, Valparaiso University, South Shore Roller Girls and Northwest Indiana Martial Arts Academy.
"It's always jam-packed. It never disappoints," said McDermott, who often emcees the festivities in a sleeveless tux T-shirt. "Super mayor will be back this year."
This year's theme is "Year of the Rat" in reference to the Chinese calendars and the longtime Northwest Indiana moniker Region Rat, which – legend has it – originally evolved from the mill rat nickname for steelworkers. There will be a Region Rat piñata, fun and games, a selfie booth and the popular "You Know You're from the Region if... " whiteboards.
More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
