Dealing with bad luck

BRIDGE CLUB

Bridge has a luck element; finesses may lose, or trumps may split 5-0. Good declarers worry about bad breaks and guard against them.

At today's 6NT, South won the first heart with the jack and led a spade to dummy's queen. East happily took his king and led a diamond. South won, but when he led a second spade to the ace, East discarded, and South had to lose a spade to West. Down one.

"How could I know the king of spades was bare?" South said. "That would happen fewer than one time in 30."

"Excuses," North observed, "are the nails that build a house of failure."

First heart

South should win the first heart in dummy and lead a diamond to his jack. If the finesse lost, he would need five spade tricks for 12 in all and would finesse with the jack.

But when the diamond finesse wins, South needs only four spade tricks, hence he can play safe by taking the ace first. If no king appeared, South would return to his hand to lead (twice if necessary) toward the Q-J-5-4.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q J 5 4 H A Q 3 D 6 4 3 C K 6. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your left, opens three hearts, and two passes follow. What do you say?

Answer: This is a tough problem. If your partner has a fair share of the missing points, you may have a game. As against that, your queen of hearts may be worthless for offense. On odd-numbered days, pass and take your likely plus. On even-numbered days, bid three spades or 3NT.

