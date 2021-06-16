Dean Martin impersonator, The Atlantic City Boys to play Memorial Opera House in Valpo

Let the good times in.
A Dean Martin impersonator and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute act will play the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso this summer.
The historic Queen Anne-style opera house at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso announced its 2021 Concert Series.
Dean Martin impersonator Felix Deneau will croon Rat Pack classics at 7:30 p.m. July 17.
"Back by popular demand, and in celebration of the reopening of Memorial Opera House, Dean Martin impersonator Felix J. Deneau, Jr. will take the stage at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso, Indiana in his one-man show 'Back to the Dean Martin Show - A Tribute to Dino!'" the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Felix Deneau is the only Dean Martin impersonator who is endorsed by the Dean Martin Estate."
Then at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, the Atlantic City Boys, a tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, will play vintage hits like "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Grease."
"The Atlantic City Boys are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Atlantic City, as well as on cruise ships around the world," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Their show is an exciting mix of world-class vocals and interactive comedy, featuring the rock-and-roll harmonies of the Beach Boys, Drifters, the BeeGees, and of course, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The boys have performed with many greats, from Jay Leno to Huey Lewis, Pattie LaBelle and the Temptations."
Both concerts will have a full-service cash bar. They are fundraisers for the Memorial Opera House Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to preserving the National Register of Historic Places-listed Grand Army of the Republic memorial hall dating back to 1893 where John Phillips Souza and the Marx Brothers once performed.
For more information or tickets, visit memorialoperahoue.com, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.